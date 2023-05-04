Eric Genrich, City Council seek more cooperation during Green Bay mayor's second term
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich pleased with first term, re-election, but says “I know I can” do better in next four years leading city.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
As outrage grows over Wausau teacher who used racial slurs, Asian community demands action
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2023 at 11:04 AM
The Wausau East situation has infuriated Asian Americans in Wausau, and raised concerns among those who hoped the city had moved beyond its struggles with inclusion.
-
Read about a hard-working family and 'The Wisconsin Farm They Built' | Lit Wisconsin
by Wausau Daily Herald on May 4, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Author Corey A. Geiger is the managing editor of Hoard's Dairyman. He delves into family history and how Wisconsin came to become America's Dairyland.
-
Green Bay City Council OKs affordable-housing complex, 2 months after similar proposal...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Developer said University Avenue project will duplicate what was proposed for South. Military Avenue, which had 40 affordable-housing apartments.
-
Eric Genrich, City Council seek more cooperation during Green Bay mayor's second term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich pleased with first term, re-election, but says "I know I can" do better in next four years leading city.
-
May festivals in Door County: Here's what you need to know about five special events
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2023 at 9:55 AM
Parading pooches, a community festival, a celebration of nature and two straight weekends of art highlight the Peninsula's special events in late May.
-
GOP Speaker Vos urges University of Wisconsin System to eliminate campus diversity offices
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2023 at 9:09 PM
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hinted at potential budget cuts if the UW System fails to make a good-faith effort on his request.
-
JFC strips policy items from Evers’ budget
by Bob Hague on May 3, 2023 at 7:31 PM
Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature have begun their budgeting process. That work began on Tuesday as majority Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee removed hundreds of items from Democratic Governor Tony Evers proposed budget. […]
-
Republican bill to aid local governments comes with strings attached. Here's what you...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM
The legislation on local government funding contains many policies that would apply to communities across the state.
-
Holcomb, Joan Kay Age 85 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on May 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.