EPA raises concerns over proposed Superior gas plant
The EPA says a preliminary review of the plant fails to account for the project’s full greenhouse gas emissions, which could cause more than $2 billion in harm.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Long sought by Democrats, paid family leave is getting support from Wisconsin Republicans...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2022 at 6:18 PM
There remain significant hurdles to make paid family leave law in Wisconsin even with support from Republican candidates for governor.
-
Tab to taxpayers in Gableman records cases grows by $163,000 after another judge imposes...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM
Another Wisconsin judge ordered Gableman to cover attorneys fees for those who sued him to gain access to records related to a 2020 election review.
-
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Alex Lasry ad targets Ron Johnson
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
-
Two people rescued from bay after kayak overturns near Oconto
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM
Neither were wearing life vests but no one was injured in the incident.
-
HS Football Preview – Hillsboro Tigers
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2022 at 3:32 PM
-
Schmidt, Helen Mae Age 89 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2022 at 2:43 PM
-
Hosig, Catherine “Kate” Age 88 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 1, 2022 at 2:35 PM
-
Already voted for a candidate who dropped out? Here's how you can change your vote.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2022 at 2:07 PM
If you or someone you know already voted for a candidate who is no longer running, it's not too late to void your ballot and change your choice.
-
Minnesota teen killed and four injured after stabbing at Apple River, suspect in custody
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2022 at 1:59 PM
Sheriff Scott Knudson said the suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, was arrested and taken to the St. Croix County Jail.
