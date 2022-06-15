EPA: Almost no safe level of forever chemicals; all Madison wells exceed PFAS health guidelines
The guidelines released Wednesday are thousands of times lower than Wisconsin’s first drinking water standards for the fluorinated compounds known as PFOA and PFOS, which took effect the same day.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Royall School Board
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2022 at 7:02 PM
Dells bucket list: 15 things you have to do in Wisconsin Dells that are not water parks
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2022 at 6:57 PM
From duck boat rides and secret canyon tours to terrific supper clubs, here are some things to put on your Dells must-do list.
Live updates: Milwaukee, Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh, Wausau brace for expected severe...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2022 at 6:45 PM
Severe weather is forecast to occur across a large area of Wisconsin on Wednesday, including most or all of the state's largest population centers.
'All parameters are on the table': Much of Wisconsin could see heavy rain, hail, high...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 15, 2022 at 6:44 PM
Large portions of the state are under a level 3 of 5 for severe storm risk.
ESPN anchor with Green Bay ties going to bat for Manitowoc County youth mental health...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM
ESPN's SportsCenter anchor John Anderson helps shed light on youth mental health efforts at The Production Farm, an organization growing its reach.
Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman should face discipline after 'misogynistic'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2022 at 6:18 PM
"The circus Gableman created in the courtroom ... irreparably damaged the public's perception of the judicial process," Remington wrote.
Here's where testing has located PFAS or 'forever chemicals' in Wisconsin drinking water
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM
Here's where voluntary PFAS testing has found the 'forever contaminant' in Wisconsin drinking water.
The Production Farm uses creativity to foster mental health
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM
The Production Farm in Whitelaw, Wis. goal is to guide youths using creativity to improve their mental health.
The Production Farm therapy program uses unique methods with mental health care
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM
The Production Farm has a unique program that uses a variety of activities to quell mental issues.
