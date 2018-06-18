Enzenbacher (Royall) Brandt (WI Dells) Perform well in All-Star Basketball Games

Recent Royall graduate Jayden Enzenbacher scored 8 points in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 5 All-star game but it wasn’t enough as his South squad fell to the North 82-72.

In the Division 3 WBCA All-Star game Wisconsin Dells standout graduate Tanner Brandt had 19 points as his North Squad topped the south 108-100. Brandt was the home town hero in the games played at JustaGame Fieldhouse in the Dells.

Source: WRJC.com

