Enjoy an evening of music at Dueling Pianos
During this busy holiday season, it’s hard to get away – so, Nurses Helping Nurses is bringing the entertainment to you!
Mark your calendars for Saturday, January 12 and plan on joining Nurses Helping Nurses, a division of Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation, in welcoming Dueling Pianos! This all-request variety show features two “dueling” musicians who share a unique blend of musical styles that will entertain you.
Doors will open at 6:30 pm at the Wintergreen Resort in Wisconsin Dells with the show beginning at 7 pm. In addition to the great music, there will be a cash bar and raffles for everyone to enjoy. This event is meant for those over the age of 21.
Tickets for this event are $25 each and a limited number of tickets are available at the registration desk at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston and Delton Family Medical Center in Wisconsin Dells. Tickets can also be purchased online through the events calendar at www.milebluff.com.
There are a limited number of VIP tables available for this high-energy event for pre-purchase. This is a great opportunity for you, your friends, family or co-workers to get the best seats in the house. All tables come with premiere event seating, company advertising opportunities, drinks and refreshments.
This event is brought to you by Nurses Helping Nurses, a division of Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation. All proceeds from this event will go toward tuition reimbursement for Mile Bluff nurses who are pursuing further education.
Be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out! For more information about this event or to reserve a VIP table, call 608-847-1495.
Source: WRJC.com
