Energizer Moving Production Line From Vermont to Wisconsin

Energizer is moving one of its battery production lines to Wisconsin. Company officials announced Friday that the brand will be moving a specialty battery line from its current location in Bennington Vermont to Portage. Spokesman Marcus Boolish says the move will reduce complexity in their operations, and enhance service to their customers. It’s unclear how many jobs will be moving to Wisconsin at this time.

Source: WRJC.com





