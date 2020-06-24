Enbridge Energy Proposed Pipeline Reroute Virtual Public Hearing July 1

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a virtual public hearing on July 1 relating to Enbridge Energy’s application for a waterway and wetland permit for the proposed reroute of the Line 5 pipeline in Ashland, Bayfield, and Iron Counties. The hearing will also cover the proposed scope of the Environmental Impact Statement that will be prepared for the overall project.

The virtual hearing will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the public can participate in the hearing online via Zoom, which is accessible by computer or phone.

To attend the hearing by computer, click here at or before 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020. To join by phone, call either of the following phone numbers: 301-715- 8592 or 312-626-6799. When prompted, enter the following passcode ID: 990 3811 0941.

The proposed Line 5 reroute would involve construction of approximately 42 miles of new 30-inch pipeline needed to relocate the existing Line 5 pipeline outside of tribal lands of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

The DNR has determined to follow the Environmental Impact Statement process to inform decision makers and the public about the anticipated environmental and socio-economic effects of the proposed reroute as well as alternatives.

The public is encouraged to attend the online hearing to provide oral comments on the permit application and the scope of the Environmental Impact Statement. The public can also submit written comments on either the waterway and wetland permit application or the scope of the Environmental Impact Statement by email to DNROEEACOMMENTS@WI.GOV or by U.S. mail to Line 5 Comments, DNR (EA/7), 101 South Webster Street, Madison, WI 53707. All electronic and hardcopy comments must be submitted or postmarked by no later than Saturday, July 11, 2020.

More information on the proposed project, permit application, and to review a draft outline of the Environmental Impact Statement is available here.

