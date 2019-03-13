Ems, Joseph (Joey) A. Age 90 of Grand Marsh

Joseph A. “Joey” Ems, age 90, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home.

A celebration of life will be at 3:00 p.m. with military honors at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Grand Marsh Community Center. Interment will be at the Gould Rock Cemetery, at a later date.

Joey was born June 13, 1928, in Grand Marsh, Wisconsin to George and Mildred Ems.

He graduated from Westfield High School in 1947 and was drafted into the United States Army on November 25, 1950, serving during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on November 16, 1952.

Joey married Jeanne M. Podoll on June 5, 1954, in Adams, Wisconsin.

He retired in November of 1990 after 20 years of working for the Adams County Highway Department.

Joey enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and snowmobiling.

He founded the Grand Marsh Pathfinders Snowmobile Club and was a member of the New Chester Fire Department, the Lions Club, and Grand Marsh Area Development.

Joey was preceded in death by his parents, George & Mildred Ems and brother, Roman Ems.

Survivors:

Wife: Jean Ems of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin

Son: Jody (Joey) Ems of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin

Son: Joseph (Katie) Ems Jr. of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin

Grandchildren:

Myles Tourtillott of Portage, Wisconsin

Jerra Seehafer of Madison, Wisconsin

Whitney Schmidt of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin

Jesse Fritz of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin

Jena Ems of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin

J.J. Ems of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchildren: Delaney, Lilyana, and Laraina

Niece: Donna (Dave) Williams of Janesville, Wisconsin

Nephew: Tim (Lisa) Ems of Oxford, Wisconsin

He is further survived by many other relatives & friends

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.

further information.

