Ems, Joseph (Joey) A. Age 90 of Grand Marsh
Joseph A. “Joey” Ems, age 90, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life will be at 3:00 p.m. with military honors at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Grand Marsh Community Center. Interment will be at the Gould Rock Cemetery, at a later date.
Joey was born June 13, 1928, in Grand Marsh, Wisconsin to George and Mildred Ems.
He graduated from Westfield High School in 1947 and was drafted into the United States Army on November 25, 1950, serving during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on November 16, 1952.
Joey married Jeanne M. Podoll on June 5, 1954, in Adams, Wisconsin.
He retired in November of 1990 after 20 years of working for the Adams County Highway Department.
Joey enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and snowmobiling.
He founded the Grand Marsh Pathfinders Snowmobile Club and was a member of the New Chester Fire Department, the Lions Club, and Grand Marsh Area Development.
Joey was preceded in death by his parents, George & Mildred Ems and brother, Roman Ems.
Survivors:
Wife: Jean Ems of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin
Son: Jody (Joey) Ems of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin
Son: Joseph (Katie) Ems Jr. of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin
Grandchildren:
Myles Tourtillott of Portage, Wisconsin
Jerra Seehafer of Madison, Wisconsin
Whitney Schmidt of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin
Jesse Fritz of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin
Jena Ems of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin
J.J. Ems of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchildren: Delaney, Lilyana, and Laraina
Niece: Donna (Dave) Williams of Janesville, Wisconsin
Nephew: Tim (Lisa) Ems of Oxford, Wisconsin
He is further survived by many other relatives & friends
Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
