Emrich, Evelyn M. Age 94 of New Lisbon

Evelyn M. (Welch) Emrich, age 94, of New Lisbon passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. Evelyn was the daughter of John and Catherine (Imholt) Welch and was born on March 30, 1927 in Melrose Park, Illinois. She was united in marriage to Wyn Bryce Emrich on March 5, 1943 in St. Joseph, Michigan. To this union they were blessed with 4 children, Ann, Ron, Ralph and Cathy.

Evelyn and her family moved to New Lisbon in 1963, when they purchased the Highway Café which suited her perfectly as she loved to talk and tell stories. She never met anyone she couldn’t visit with or liked. She was most proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved going to their sporting and dancing activities when she was able. She loved to tell everyone about her caramel rolls and would brag to the workers at the nursing home about how good they were! She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hustler. She enjoyed quilting, making woven rugs with her late husband and liked to paint.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Ann (Bob) Helmann of New Lisbon, Ron (Pam) Emrich of New Lisbon, Ralph (Michel) Emrich of Beaver Dam and Cathy (Drew) Cass of New Lisbon. She is further survived by 11 grandchildren, Bryce (Amy) Cass, Rob (Holly) Helmann, Erin Emrich (Matt Malloy), Breiann Cass-Josett (Sherman Goggins), Andy Helmann (Chris), Ryan (Erina) Emrich, Sarah (Adam) Pfister, Hannah (Tim) Baias, Alli Emrich, Dani Benson and Maci Waldow, 14 great-grandchildren, Wyn and Fia Helmann, Reynold, Reid and Lara Emrich, Edwyn and Evie Erickson, Ian and Liam Pfister, Abby and Kaylee Cass, Keenan, Jadyn and Alydia Josett. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wyn in 2008 and 2 brothers, Walter and Albert Welch, 3 sisters, Ruth Adduci, Ann Theis and Doris Emrich.

A special thank you to the staff at Crestview Nursing Home for the excellent care she received while she was there.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 10:00AM at Trinity Lutheran Church (301 E. Main St) in Hustler, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Monday, March 14th, at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Burial will take place at a later date in the Brewster Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







