Employee killed in Kenosha industrial accident

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police say an employee has died in an industrial accident in Kenosha. Authorities say the 25-year-old man was operating a piece of machinery at Affiliated Foods distribution center Thursday night. He suffered fatal blunt force trauma after falling from the machinery. Kenosha police are investigating.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.