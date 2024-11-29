Emboldened 'manosphere' accelerates threats and demeaning language toward women after US election
An emboldened fringe of right-wing “manosphere” influencers has seized on Donald Trump’s presidential win to justify and amplify misogynistic derision and threats online. Many have appropriated a 1960s abortion rights rallying cry, declaring “Your body, my choice,” and have been…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Baldwin Delivers $400,000 to Build New Law Enforcement Facility in New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2024 at 4:27 PM
Mauston NARCAN Training
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2024 at 4:26 PM
Public meeting for WIS 80 in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2024 at 4:25 PM
Kendall Man Arrested on Drug Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2024 at 4:24 PM
Titletown Report for 11/29/2024
by Bill Scott on November 29, 2024 at 12:01 PM
The Packers jumped out to a big early lead and cruised to a 30-17 win over the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field. Jordan Love passed for a pair of touchdowns in the win.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 29, 2024 at 11:58 AM
The Packers won their 3rd straight, capping Thanksgiving Day with a 30-17 win over Miami – The Badgers wrap up the regular season against the rival Minnesota Gophers in the annual Axe game.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Wisconsin election results finalized (MADISON) Results of the 2024 General Election are now official after Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Ann Jacobs publicly canvassed them Friday morning. Signing of the canvass statements is […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 28, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Final report on THC contaminated food from pizzeria (STOUGHTON) A final report on THC contaminated food from a Dane County pizzeria. Public Health Madison & Dane County on Tuesday released its final report detailing an investigation into […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/26
by WRJC WebMaster on November 27, 2024 at 4:31 PM
