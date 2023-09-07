Elroy Woman Injured in Motorcycle Accident
On Sunday, September 03, 2023 at approximately 8:12 PM, the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call of motorcycle accident that occurred on County Highway F in the Town of Hillsboro.
Ashley L. Lueck, 35, of Elroy WI, was traveling with a group of motorcylces, eastbound on County Highway F, near the intersection of Dank Lane, in the town of Hillsboro. Lueck was negotiating a left curve while operating her motorcycle and rode too close to the edge of the road, causing the motorcycle to strike the gravel shoulder.
Lueck was unable to control the motorcycle and Lueck was thrown from the motorcycle into a field. Lueck was unresponsive initially at the time of the crash, but eventually gained consciousness. Lueck was not wearing a helmet and sustained injuries, but not life threatening.
Lueck was transported by Hillsboro Ambulance to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro WI, and eventually med flighted by Gundersen Air to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI.
Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was the Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro EMS, Gundersen Air and Peterson’s Towing.
Source: WRJC.com
