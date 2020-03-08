Elroy Woman Found in Possession of Drug Pipe During Medical Call
An Elroy woman is facing multiple drug related charges after EMT’s noticed she was holding a drug pipe during a medical call. Authorities were dispatched to a West Elroy Street residence in Elroy on February 29th for a medical call. It was observed at the residence that 40 year old Jessica Weldy was in possession of a drug pipe. Authorities returned to the residence to talk to Weldy about the person who needed medical help and also to talk about her drug use. Weldy at first denied doing drugs or having the pipe. She did agree to let authorities search her residence. During the search authorities found THC, methamphetamine, and multiple drug paraphernalia items. Weldy was very cooperative with authorities. Weldy was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possess/Illegally Obtain Prescription drugs.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy’s daughter was harassed after expressing conservative vi...1 hour ago
- Elroy Woman Found in Possession of Drug Pipe During Medical Call3 hours ago
- Congresswoman Moore calls Sen. Johnson a ‘conspiracy theorist’ and ’emba...20 hours ago
- It gained national attention during a 34-day armed standoff in 1975. Now, this dilapidated...1 day ago
- Two Vehicle Accident Occurs on Highway 141 day ago
- Vernon County Arrests Man for Child Pornography1 day ago
- Gallagher and Pocan introduce bill that would bring transparency to medical supply chain2 days ago
- UW-Madison report says Russian social media bots still out in force ahead of 2020 presiden...2 days ago
- State Supreme Court tosses appeal of man convicted of ordering his wife to kill police2 days ago
- Wisconsin Dominates World Championship Cheese Contest2 days ago
- Nominations Sought for DFW Board Elections2 days ago
- WPA to Host Producer Regional Outreach Meetings2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.