Elroy Woman Found in Possession of Drug Pipe During Medical Call

An Elroy woman is facing multiple drug related charges after EMT’s noticed she was holding a drug pipe during a medical call. Authorities were dispatched to a West Elroy Street residence in Elroy on February 29th for a medical call. It was observed at the residence that 40 year old Jessica Weldy was in possession of a drug pipe. Authorities returned to the residence to talk to Weldy about the person who needed medical help and also to talk about her drug use. Weldy at first denied doing drugs or having the pipe. She did agree to let authorities search her residence. During the search authorities found THC, methamphetamine, and multiple drug paraphernalia items. Weldy was very cooperative with authorities. Weldy was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possess/Illegally Obtain Prescription drugs.

Source: WRJC.com





