Elroy Power Outage Rescheduled for Wednesday July 31

Electric customers serviced by the Elroy Municipal Electric Utility will experience a power outage on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from approximately 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM. This power outage is related to damage sustained during a brief outage earlier in the month. Full restoration of the substation requires the need for a utility-wide outage. Please plan accordingly and make any necessary arrangements in advance.

If you have questions regarding this outage please contact Elroy City Hall at 608-462-2400 ext. 1 during normal business hours Monday- Friday 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Thank you.

Source: WRJC.com





