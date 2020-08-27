Elroy Native is new District Administrator for Viroqua Area School District
Tom Burkhalter, a native of Elroy, Wis., is the new district administrator for the Viroqua Area School District.
Burkhalter, who replaces Kehl Arnson, had worked in the Clintonville, Wis., School District for the past three years. He was Clintonville’s elementary principal for the past two school years and an associate middle school principal and athletic director the previous year.
Burkhalter’s other administrative experience includes being a parochial school principal in Independence, Wis., and dean of students in Princeton and Waupun, Wis.
Arnson announced his resignation in the spring to take the agency administrator position with CESA #4 in West Salem, Wis.
Burkhalter earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he majored in family and consumer sciences education. He has a master’s in educational leadership in from Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wis., and earned his superintendent/district leadership licensure from Edgewood College in Madison, Wis.
He and his wife, Kim, have three children: Will, Owen and Jake.
Source: WRJC.com
