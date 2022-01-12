Elroy Native & Former Wisconsin Governor Not Ruling Out Another Go At It

He has served as Wisconsin’s governor for four terms. Now, Republican Tommy Thompson has told Milwaukee television station W-I-S-N he won’t rule out another campaign. The 80-year-old with the best name recognition in the state is wrapping up more than a year-and-a-half as the interim president for the University of Wisconsin System March 18th. He told reporters “everything is on the table. Former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch is the Republican with the highest-profile currently running for the position held by Democratic incumbent Tony Evers.

