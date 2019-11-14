Elroy Mans Vehicle Slides Off and Overturns down Embankment

On November 14th, 2019 at 7:42am, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a single vehicle rollover on State Highway 33 near County Road WW, in Hillsboro Township. Karl E. Gross, age 61 was traveling west on State Highway 33 in his 2005 Ford F350. As Gross was negotiating a curve, he lost control on the ice-covered bridge surface. The vehicle slid across the road and down an embankment, overturning and coming to rest on its side. Gross was the only occupant. He was assisted from the vehicle with help from the Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro Ambulance Service. Gross refused treatment on scene but was taken to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries. Assisting at the scene was Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service and Hillsboro Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





