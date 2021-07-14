Elroy Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

On Monday, July 12th at 4:07am, the Juneau County Sheriff’s office received a report of a motorcycle accident on County Hwy G & Winters Road in the Township of Wonewoc. Initial investigation revealed the operator of the motorcycle 36 year old Daniel Jay of Elroy, was southbound on Country Hwy G when he lost control of the vehicle, coming to rest in the highway. Jay was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Juneau County Coroner. At this time the exact cause of the accident is unknown. Skid marks indicate the operator attempted to stop for something in the roadway-possibly a deer. Speed was not a factor.

Elroy ambulance assisted the Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office at the scene.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.