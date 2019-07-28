Elroy Man Kidnaps Ex-Girlfriend
An Elroy man could face up to 48 years in prison after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend after he saw her kissing her new boyfriend on Facebook. 30 year old Kyle Puhl is facing charges of Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and two counts of Bail Jumping. Juneau County authorities were notified on July 13th that Puhl had taken the woman from her house by dragging her by her hair to his car. The kidnap victim told authorities Puhl had taken her to Devil’s Lake near Baraboo. He wanted to tie her to a tree where she would have to witness him overdose on drugs. He claimed if she got back with him he would stay off of drugs. The woman convinced him to take her to a gas station to use the bathroom, once there she told a clerk to call police and she locked herself in the bathroom. Puhl took off before authorities arrived but was later apprehended by authorities on July 14th in the Town of Clearfield.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- EAA AirVenture 2019: Sights from Day 76 hours ago
- Johnson, Douglas W. Age 97 of Necedah7 hours ago
- Professional drone racer got his start at EAA AirVenture, trains in Oshkosh every summer9 hours ago
- Donald Driver Charity Softball Game21 hours ago
- Clean-Up Of Madison Substation Closes Busy Street For 2 Months1 day ago
- US Army Corps Of Engineers Takes Public Input On Mississippi River Plan1 day ago
- Eight children with severe lung injuries were all vaping, says Children’s Hospital2 days ago
- Beto O'Rourke – O’Rourke on point with claim on U.S. incarcerating migrant ch...2 days ago
- Priorities USA Action – ‘Honest’ ad mostly wrong about Trump, taxes and Medicare2 days ago
- Extended Show Hours at FTD Deemed a Success2 days ago
- Dane County Multi-Farm Digester Sold to California Firm2 days ago
- Experts Layout Ideas for Controlling CWD2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.