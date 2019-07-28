Elroy Man Kidnaps Ex-Girlfriend

An Elroy man could face up to 48 years in prison after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend after he saw her kissing her new boyfriend on Facebook. 30 year old Kyle Puhl is facing charges of Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and two counts of Bail Jumping. Juneau County authorities were notified on July 13th that Puhl had taken the woman from her house by dragging her by her hair to his car. The kidnap victim told authorities Puhl had taken her to Devil’s Lake near Baraboo. He wanted to tie her to a tree where she would have to witness him overdose on drugs. He claimed if she got back with him he would stay off of drugs. The woman convinced him to take her to a gas station to use the bathroom, once there she told a clerk to call police and she locked herself in the bathroom. Puhl took off before authorities arrived but was later apprehended by authorities on July 14th in the Town of Clearfield.

Source: WRJC.com





