Elroy Man Identified as Suspect in Hillsboro Catalytic Converters Theft

On February 9, 2022 at 9:32 AM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the theft of several catalytic converters from United Cooperative, rural Hillsboro. A suspect used a cutting tool to remove the catalytic converters from several vehicles of the company’s fleet. An investigation was begun by the sheriff’s office. By the end of the same day, all of the stolen catalytic converters were recovered, and Joseph B. Hodge, age 36, of Elroy, was identified as the suspect.

On February 10 at 3:09 PM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Elroy Police Department, executed a search warrant at a residence on Main Street in the city of Elroy. The search recovered further evidence in regards to the theft of catalytic converters. The suspect was not located at that time.

On February 11, the Elroy Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Joseph Hodge was the passenger. Hodge was taken into custody on Vernon County’s charges. Methamphetamine paraphernalia was recovered during the traffic stop. Hodge was transported to the Vernon County Detention Center and booked in on the following charges: Burglary, 4 counts of Theft, 4 counts of Criminal Damage to Property, and Felony Bail Jumping. Charges have been filed through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

Hodge is being held at the Vernon County Detention Center on a cash bond.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.