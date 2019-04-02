Elroy Man Facing Multiple Drug Charges After Selling to Informant  

An Elroy man is facing 5 different counts of drug charges after authorities searched his home on March 15th. 46 year old Chad Wehman made multiple drug sales to a confidential informant between February 13th and March 7th. This led to a search warrant issued to search the home of Wehman. Authorities located 183.5grams of THC at Wehmans residence along with other drug related items. Wehman is facing charges of Manufacture/Deliver THC, Possession of TCH, and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place among other charges.

Source: WRJC.com





