Elroy Man Facing Drug Manufacturing Charges

32 year old Nicholas Rentz, of Elroy is in trouble with the law once again, this time stemming from a 2017 drug investigation. Rentz is being charged with Manufacturing Cocaine and Imitation of Controlled Substance – Party to a Crime. On June 6, 2017 a confidential informant with the Juneau County Drug Task Force purchased 1 gram of cocaine from a female associated with Rentz. Rentz had is vehicle parked near the female selling the cocaine and him and the woman talked to each other after the buy. Authorities took pictures of the two talking. Authorities took the items purchased by the informant to have them tested. The item tested positive for cocaine. The informant also purchased “heroin” from the woman but the test results came back inconclusive. The female is yet to be charged according to records.

Source: WRJC.com

