Elroy Man Facing Drug Charges
An Elroy man is facing multiple charges including Possession of THC and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A Mauston police officer conducted a traffic stop on 29 year old Scott Roznos after he failed to stop at a stop sign on November 22nd. The officer contacted the Juneau County K9 unit to do a vehicle sniff-narcotic related. The K9 unit alerted authorities to the presence of drugs. The officer did a search of the vehicle which turned up 4 bags of marijuana as well as a weigh scale. The officer also found a metal grinder with ground up marijuana in it as well as other drug related items. Roznos is also facing a charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle While Revoked.
Source: WRJC.com
