Elroy Man Facing Drug Charges for 2nd Time in November
An Elroy man is facing drug charges for the 2nd time this month. An Elroy police officer did a registration check on a white truck he saw drive by, on November 29th. The registration check showed the only known owner 29 year old Scott Roznos to have had his license revoked. The officer made contact with Roznos, who said he knew his license was revoked. Roznos also confirmed he was currently on probation. The officer did a search of the vehicle and found synthetic urine, a can containing a leafy substance, and a jar containing an unknown substance. Roznos was taken to the Juneau County Jail. A search of Roznos was done at the jail. Jail Staff found a bag of marijuana and a grinder containing marijuana inside Roznos boot. Roznos is facing charges of Felony Bail Jumping, Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Operating a Motor Vehicle while Revoked.
Source: WRJC.com
