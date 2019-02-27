Elroy Man Facing Domestic Abuse Charges

An Elroy man is facing charges of Strangulation and Suffocation, False Imprisonment, and Disorderly Conduct after a domestic dispute taking place February 23rd in the Town of Wonewoc. A victim told local authorities she had gotten into an argument with 43 year old Samuel Coppernoll. She admitted to throwing a candle at Coppernoll but it missed him. Coppernoll then allegedly attacked the victim slamming her head into a night stand and choking her. The victim sustained an injury over her eye. Coppernoll did allow the victim to be picked up by family members. Coppernoll was taken to the Juneau County Jail where he had a PBT of .102.

Source: WRJC.com





