Elroy Man Faces 8th Offense OWI
A 59 year old Elroy man is facing his 8th Offense OWI and also a charge of Operating While Revoked. On June 29th a Juneau County Deputy was dispatched to Highway 12/16 near Lyndon Station for a driving complaint. The complaint was on a yellow Sunfire that was allegedly driving all over the road. The Deputy located the vehicle and observed it crossing the centerline multiple times. The deputy conducted the traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The driver was identified as William Konemann. The Deputy could smell an odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle and asked Konemann if he had been drinking. Konemann responded by saying “Sure, I was in Lyndon”. A field sobriety test was attempted but Konemann could not complete it. Konemann was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail.
Source: WRJC.com
