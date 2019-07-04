Elroy Man Faces 8th Offense OWI

A 59 year old Elroy man is facing his 8th Offense OWI and also a charge of Operating While Revoked. On June 29th a Juneau County Deputy was dispatched to Highway 12/16 near Lyndon Station for a driving complaint. The complaint was on a yellow Sunfire that was allegedly driving all over the road. The Deputy located the vehicle and observed it crossing the centerline multiple times. The deputy conducted the traffic stop and made contact with the driver. The driver was identified as William Konemann. The Deputy could smell an odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle and asked Konemann if he had been drinking. Konemann responded by saying “Sure, I was in Lyndon”. A field sobriety test was attempted but Konemann could not complete it. Konemann was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.