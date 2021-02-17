Elroy Man Faces 4th Offense OWI

A 40 year old Elroy man is facing his 4th Offense OWI after being pulled over in Mauston in early January. A Mauston police officer was dispatched to a gas station where 3 people were involved in an argument. The officer met with the three men one being 40 year old Robert Nelson. Nelson appeared visibly intoxicated according to the police report. A short time later the officer noticed Nelson take off in his truck. The officer initiated a traffic stop on Nelson. Nelson initially did not stop but eventually pulled into a parking lot. Nelson was transported to Jail where he had a .35blood alcohol level.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.