Elroy Man Attacks Man Who He Thought had Drugged Him

An Elroy man is facing charges after he attacked a man who he thought had drugged him at a Union Center tavern. Authorities were dispatched to a hospital to speak with a victim who was attacked after meeting some of his friends in Wonewoc. The victim was attacked by 47 year old Jason Coble. Coble claimed he had been drugged by the victim back in November being the reason he attacked the victim. Witnesses confirmed Coble attacked the victim and did not believe the victim would drug Coble. The victim received a broken jaw from the attack. Coble is facing charges of Substantial Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.