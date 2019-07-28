Elroy Man Allegedly Tries to Sabotage Ex’s Life after She says they Should Spend Less Time Together
An Elroy Man is facing charges after he attempted to harass a former girlfriend. 46 year old Daniel Wildes allegedly became mad after the woman said they should spend less time together. Wildes then began to try and sabotage the woman at her home, by doing things such as intentionally running water into her basement, putting sugar in her gas tank, putting nails in her driveway, and breaking a basement window. He also called one of her neighbors suggesting she was having an affair. These actions all took place in 2018. In 2019 Wildes allegedly sent photos to her employer that suggested she was having inappropriate contact with clients. She was terminated from her job due to these photos. WIldes is facing charges of Defamation and Harassment.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- EAA AirVenture 2019: Sights from Day 76 hours ago
- Johnson, Douglas W. Age 97 of Necedah7 hours ago
- Professional drone racer got his start at EAA AirVenture, trains in Oshkosh every summer9 hours ago
- Donald Driver Charity Softball Game21 hours ago
- Clean-Up Of Madison Substation Closes Busy Street For 2 Months1 day ago
- US Army Corps Of Engineers Takes Public Input On Mississippi River Plan1 day ago
- Eight children with severe lung injuries were all vaping, says Children’s Hospital2 days ago
- Beto O'Rourke – O’Rourke on point with claim on U.S. incarcerating migrant ch...2 days ago
- Priorities USA Action – ‘Honest’ ad mostly wrong about Trump, taxes and Medicare2 days ago
- Extended Show Hours at FTD Deemed a Success2 days ago
- Dane County Multi-Farm Digester Sold to California Firm2 days ago
- Experts Layout Ideas for Controlling CWD2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.