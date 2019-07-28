Elroy Man Allegedly Tries to Sabotage Ex’s Life after She says they Should Spend Less Time Together

An Elroy Man is facing charges after he attempted to harass a former girlfriend. 46 year old Daniel Wildes allegedly became mad after the woman said they should spend less time together. Wildes then began to try and sabotage the woman at her home, by doing things such as intentionally running water into her basement, putting sugar in her gas tank, putting nails in her driveway, and breaking a basement window. He also called one of her neighbors suggesting she was having an affair. These actions all took place in 2018. In 2019 Wildes allegedly sent photos to her employer that suggested she was having inappropriate contact with clients. She was terminated from her job due to these photos. WIldes is facing charges of Defamation and Harassment.

Source: WRJC.com





