Elroy Driver Uninjured after Hitting Culvert and Fence
On January 14th Dakota Froehlich of Elroy, was traveling northbound on County Road V, town of Forest. Froehlich stated she met another vehicle that was over the centerline. Froehlich overcorrected, traveled down an embankment, and struck a culvert and fence. Froehlich reported no injuries. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage.
Source: WRJC.com
