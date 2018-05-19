Elroy Division of MBMC Hosting Uniquely Hosta Event until 3pm

On Saturday, May 19, from 9 am to 3 pm, area gardeners, landscapers, and plant lovers are invited to join Nurses Helping Nurses, a division of Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation, at Uniquely Hostas in Elroy for a hosta and quilt show. Located at 205 Grove Avenue in Elroy, Uniquely Hostas offers a large collection of hostas plants to meet any gardeners’ needs.

Quilts made by local quilters will also be on display throughout the gardens, weather permitting. Those who attend can also enjoy a basket raffle and bake sale. Admission to this event is free. If you are purchasing hostas, cash, check or credit will be accepted.

This event is brought to you by Nurses Helping Nurses, a division of Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go toward tuition reimbursement for Mile Bluff nurses who are pursuing further education.

For more information about this event, contact Martha at 608-847-1495.

