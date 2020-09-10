Elkhart Lake property where Paul Newman, Tom Cruise once stayed for sale for $5 million
The 14,000-square-foot main house has six bedrooms, an indoor pool, a six-stall stable and a heated race car shop.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Len Kachinsky, reviled for his brief representation of Brendan Dassey, continues to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on September 10, 2020 at 2:28 PM
His appearance on"Making A Murderer" continues to attract ridicule, and his personal legal troubles have only added to his unusual profile.
-
Elkhart Lake property where Paul Newman, Tom Cruise once stayed for sale for $5 million
by Sheboygan Press on September 10, 2020 at 2:23 PM
The 14,000-square-foot main house has six bedrooms, an indoor pool, a six-stall stable and a heated race car shop.
-
Missing Monroe County Woman Found Safe
by WRJC WebMaster on September 10, 2020 at 2:11 PM
-
Brown County sets single-day record for COVID-19 cases as total surpasses 6,000
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 10, 2020 at 1:57 PM
In Brown County, 175 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 307 tests run since Tuesday — a positivity rate of 57%.
-
Gikas Jr., Philip N. Age 49 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on September 10, 2020 at 1:30 PM
-
Juneau County Jail Roster
by WRJC WebMaster on September 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM
-
Worried about the mail? Here's where Green Bay metro area voters can drop off absentee...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 10, 2020 at 12:17 PM
Voters across Brown County can drop off their absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election instead of returning them by mail.
-
Not just Lambeau: Packers fans could face closed stadiums for road games, but some...
by Packers News on September 10, 2020 at 12:04 PM
The mystique of green and gold spectators overwhelming opponents' home field is in doubt.
-
Police investigating gunshots on 7th Street in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 10, 2020 at 10:43 AM
Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. to a report of three gunshots in the 1000 of South 7th Street, according to De Pere police.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.