Elk hunt drawing winners from Cedarburg, Green Bay, Sparta, Mount Horeb

Four Wisconsin hunters will get a chance to bag an elk this fall. The Department of Natural Resources on Monday announced winners of a random drawing from more than 21,300 applicants. All four hunters have been contacted; they’re from Cedarburg, Green Bay, Sparta and Mount Horeb. An eight bull quota approved in May by the […] Source: WRN.com







