Elizabeth Warren – What’s the evidence RFK Jr. profited off vaccine lawsuits? Checking Warren’s claim
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “made $2.5 million off suing one of the entities that (he would be regulating) and plans to keep getting a take of every lawsuit in the future.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Hartland man who drove school bus while intoxicated appears in court (WAUKESHA) The Hartland man accused of driving a school bus while intoxicated was in court Wednesday. Court records say 72-year-old Walter Cunningham missed stops, suddenly stopped […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 30, 2025 at 12:01 PM
The 17th ranked Badgers fall at Maryland – The Badger women end an 8-game losing streak – Wade Miley won’t be returning to pitch for the Brewers – Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook announces his retirement
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 30, 2025 at 9:45 AM
Baldwin opposes Kennedy to head HHS, Johnson requests transparency (WASHINGTON, DC) Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. testified on Wednesday before the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Finance, which will decide whether to advance his nomination to lead the […]
Mile Bluff Medical Center hosts monthly diabetes discussions
by WRJC News on January 29, 2025 at 7:36 PM
If you are looking for answers and tips on how to live your life to the fullest while managing diabetes, plan to attend this month’s Diabetes Connect. At this informative and engaging discussion, Mile Bluff’s team of […]
Mile Bluff Medical Center donates to the Hatch Public Library in Mauston
by WRJC News on January 29, 2025 at 7:34 PM
Each quarter, employees of Mile Bluff Medical Center select an organization to benefit from their “Casual for a Cause” Fridays. To generate funds, staff members are invited to wear jeans to work and contribute a donation toward the […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/28
by WRJC News on January 29, 2025 at 4:53 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 57 Hillsboro 46 Marathon 65 Nekoosa 32 Stratford 68 Adams-Friendship 45 Reedsburg 67 Baraboo 44 New Lisbon 51 Ithaca 48 La Crosse Logan 42 Tomah 37 Melrose-Mindoro 60 Cashton 43 Necedah 64 La Farge 30 (Hannah Hunkins […]
Mauston Gets Things Going in 2nd Half to Down Hillsboro in GBB
by WRJC News on January 29, 2025 at 4:51 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles overcame a slow start to down Hillsboro 57-46 in Girls Basketball action Tuesday night. Hillsboro got off to a fast start building a 17-7 lead behind hot shooting from Michelle Hora and Carmen Erickson but Mauston got […]
Ruet, Susan Jean Age 77 of Necedah
by WRJC News on January 29, 2025 at 4:12 PM
Susan Jean Ruet, age 77, of Necedah, WI, passed away at her home on Monday, January 27, 2025. Memorial Services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Family and friends are […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Evers pens letter to Trump on loan and grant freezes (MADISON) In a letter to Trump Evers says with very few details and specifics available, virtually no time for ample review and consideration, and no direct communication to date, states are left […]
