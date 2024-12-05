Eli Lilly invests $3B to expand Wisconsin factory to help meet demand for Mounjaro, Zepbound

Eli Lilly is spending another $3 billion to bulk up manufacturing as the drugmaker seeks to stoke production of some blockbuster drugs and future products. Lilly said Thursday it will expand a Kenosha County, Wisconsin, factory it bought early this…

