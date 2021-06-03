Electricity transformed rural America nearly a century ago. Now, millions of people on farms and in small towns desperately need broadband.
The true scope of the broadband access problem is unknown because federal data is widely known to underestimate coverage gaps.
Friday is National Cheese Day! Here are four Wisconsin ways to celebrate.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2021 at 2:03 PM
Wisconsin cheesemakers produce more than 3 million pounds of cheese a year. You're welcome America.
Have you seen ticks this summer? Here's what you should know about Lyme, Anaplasmosis,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2021 at 1:01 PM
Ticks are just about everywhere in Wisconsin this time of year, and it's important to keep an eye out for them. Depending on the species, they can carry pathogens that cause Lyme disease, Anaplasmosis and other serious […]
Two Green Bay pools won't open next week; city also cutting back parks programs
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2021 at 1:00 PM
Lifeguard shortage, competition from summer school among reasons why Green Bay will only open Resch Aquatic Center pool when season starts June 12.
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson hasn't announced if he's running next year but he's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 3, 2021 at 12:01 PM
During the first three months of the year, Johnson raised $545,000 and ended March with $1 million cash on hand.
Pulaski High School holds 2021 graduation ceremony
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 3, 2021 at 4:35 AM
Pulaski High School held its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 on June 2, 2021.
Photos: Kaukauna High School One Hundred Twenty Eighth Commencement Ceremony
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 3, 2021 at 4:21 AM
Kaukauna High School class of 2021 commencement ceremony
Republican lawmakers decline to put an additional $15 million toward unemployment system
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2021 at 9:36 PM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers can find federal funds for that work, said Republican Rep. Mark Born of Beaver Dam.
She was homeless and now helps others get back on their feet. Lack of affordable housing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2021 at 9:24 PM
Rising rent and home prices, stagnant wages and a lack of new construction is exacerbating an already critical shortfall of affordable housing across northeastern Wisconsin.
