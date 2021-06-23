Elections related bills headed to Evers

Several elections related bills are headed to Governor Tony Evers, after passing the state Assembly on party line votes. Representative Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) is Minority Caucus Chair. “These bills are designed to add more hurdles for voters to get over, and more pitfalls that voters need to avoid,” Spreitzer said. “They are actively hostile to […]

Source: WRN.com







