Elections officials push back against misinformation

Wisconsin’s elections officials are correcting misinformation about last week’s voting and the results. The state’s chief elections officer Meagan Wolfe says misinformation has circulated on social media and political websites raising unfounded rumors about the integrity of Wisconsin’s results. Wolfe said while the results are still unofficial and are currently being triple checked as part […]

