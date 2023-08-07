Elections leaders approve redesign of absentee ballot envelopes aimed at making them easier to read and complete
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said the changes should make it easier for voters to read and complete ballot envelopes.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Green Bay police worry a crowd is 'stressing the bear out' as they work to remove it from...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 7, 2023 at 6:19 PM
Police are asking the public to avoid the area "as it's starting to cause a public safety issue," said Public Information Officer Jennifer Gonzalez.
DFI urges caution regarding precious metal investment pitches
by bhague@wrn.com on August 7, 2023 at 5:51 PM
Ask questions first, if you’re considering investing in precious metals. Staff Attorney Lindsay Fedler with the state Department of Financial Institutions Division of Securities, said due diligence is critical before buying gold or silver. […]
HS Football Preview – 2023 Poynette Pumas
by WRJC WebMaster on August 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM
HS Football Preview – 2023 Wautoma Hornets
by WRJC WebMaster on August 7, 2023 at 3:08 PM
Hansen, Dean Parker Age 87 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 7, 2023 at 2:07 PM
18-year-old Pittsfield man charged for his role in Pulaski-area bonfire explosion
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM
The criminal complaint brings additional details to light about what happened the night of the explosion Oct. 14.
Tribal, state researchers analyzing bald eagles for toxic PFAS in Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Tribal and state researchers in Wisconsin are teaming up to study the effects of forever chemicals, or PFAS, on the iconic bald eagle.
UWM is in the home stretch raising money for the most advanced Great Lakes research vessel
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM
UWM's new ship is still in the fundraising phase, but when built, it will be the most technologically advanced freshwater research vessel in the U.S.
