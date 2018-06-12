Elections Commission removes Daniels from ballot

The campaign of a Democrat running for state Assembly is officially over. The bipartisan, six member Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously Monday to toss Charisse Daniels from the fall ballot. The panel concluded that Daniels had 27 fraudulent signatures and three duplicate signatures on her nomination papers, leaving her seven valid signatures shy of the […]

Source: WRN.com

