Elections Commission puts price tag for recount at nearly $8 million
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has put a price tag on any potential recount in the state at almost $8 million. WEC Releases County and State Recount Cost Estimates and Recount Timeline Wisconsin’s county clerks have submitted cost estimates totaling approximately $7.9 million for a statewide recount.https://t.co/mb22d3hqOd — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 16, 2020 That amount […]
Source: WRN.com
Wisconsin reports nearly 4,400 new COVID-19 cases, over 70,000 active infections Monday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2020 at 11:50 PM
Statewide, more than 70,000 people have active infections of COVID-19, meaning they tested positive and haven't recovered or died.
Twenty-one people from Oconto County have now died from COVID-19, up two from last week's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 16, 2020 at 11:38 PM
Sixteen of the 21 deaths happened in October, according to state health reports.
A 19-year-old Oconomowoc man is accused of holding a Missouri girl captive and repeatedly...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2020 at 10:11 PM
The Missouri girl said the Oconomowoc man kept her in a closet for two weeks and wasn't allowed to use the bathroom.
Trump campaign would have to pay nearly $8 million for Wisconsin recount
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2020 at 9:22 PM
President Donald Trump's campaign would have to pay nearly $8 million to start a recount in Wisconsin, a state he narrowly lost two weeks ago.
Juneau County Continues to see Large number of COVID19 Cases but Hospitalizations Drop
by WRJC WebMaster on November 16, 2020 at 9:07 PM
Plaintiffs withdraw lawsuit over ballots in three Wisconsin counties
by Raymond Neupert on November 16, 2020 at 8:26 PM
A lawsuit that sought to toss out all votes cast in Milwaukee, Dane and Menominee Counties has been withdrawn by the plaintiffs. The three counties had the highest percentage of votes cast for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, 82%, 75% […]
Badger women’s hockey tops WCHA Preseason Coaches Poll
by Bill Scott on November 16, 2020 at 7:20 PM
Defending regular season champion Wisconsin is the pick among league head coaches to win the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) Women’s League 2020-21 regular season title. The Badgers totaled 34 points and four first place votes in […]
Three voters drop lawsuit seeking to throw out presidential votes in Wisconsin's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 16, 2020 at 6:44 PM
The Wisconsin effort was dropped as lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania were also dismissed.
