Elections Commission puts price tag for recount at nearly $8 million

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has put a price tag on any potential recount in the state at almost $8 million. WEC Releases County and State Recount Cost Estimates and Recount Timeline Wisconsin’s county clerks have submitted cost estimates totaling approximately $7.9 million for a statewide recount.https://t.co/mb22d3hqOd — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 16, 2020 That amount […]

Source: WRN.com







