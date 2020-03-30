Elections Commission deadlocks on investigating Dane and Milwaukee County clerks

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Sunday deadlocked on whether or not to investigate two county clerks over election comments. The commission’s 3-3 vote came during a special meeting called after Wisconsin Republicans complained that the Dane and Milwaukee County clerks both offered advice that could get around voter ID requirements. The clerks had told voters […]

Source: WRN.com





-More News At Other Wisconsin Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.