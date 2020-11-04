Election roundup: Pulaski voters reject referendum to raise tax levy for village administrator job
Here’s a roundup of results in local races in the Green Bay area, including the state Legislature, county and referendums.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Mauston School District Referendum Passes Juneau County Overwhelmingly Supports...
by WRJC WebMaster on November 4, 2020 at 6:13 AM
It's Election Day: 84% of registered voters in Green Bay voted in election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 6:11 AM
Here's the latest news as voters go to the polls in the Green Bay area and Brown County in the 2020 election.
Live chat: Discuss the 2020 election with the Journal Sentinel's political coverage team
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 5:49 AM
Join the Journal Sentinel's politics coverage team for a live chat to discuss the election and Wisconsin's place in the national political landscape.
Election roundup: Pulaski voters reject referendum to raise tax levy for village...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 5:14 AM
'I could do a happy dance. Our voices will be heard:' Shadowed by pandemic, Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 5:09 AM
Wisconsinites capped off a dramatic and turbulent election Tuesday by going to the polls in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic.
-
Wisconsin election breakdown and VoteCast survey results
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 4, 2020 at 5:04 AM
The statewide and county breakdowns are not expected to be completed until at least Wednesday, after nearly 1.9 million absentee votes are counted.
An amusement park, a bar and museums: Wisconsinites cast their ballots at unusual polling...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 4:22 AM
These Wisconsin polling locations aren't your typical schools, gymnasiums or municipal buildings.
Still have an absentee ballot? It's not too late to use it in Wisconsin; here's what to do
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 12:45 AM
Voters with unsubmitted absentee ballots can still turn them in but should check with local officials about where. Or they can vote in person.
On Election Day, Wisconsin reports new record of more than 5,700 new COVID-19 cases as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2020 at 11:11 PM
Wisconsin's average positivity rate over the last seven days hit 30.8% Tuesday as the state reported more than 50,000 people have active cases of COVID-19.
