Election Results

Here are the uncanvassed results of yesterday’s election for Mauston:

School Board (the two with the most votes are elected)

Michael Mullenburg – 831

Michael Coughlin – 1234

Charlotte Gyllin – 953

Scattering – 33

Referendum

Yes – 785

No – 1265

Mayor

Darryl Teske – 454

Kim Strompolis – 276

Source: WRJC.com







