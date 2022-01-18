Election oversight could be an issue in election for Secretary of State

For the first time in decades, the election for Wisconsin Secretary of State could involve debate over an issue. Republican candidate, state Representative Amy Loudenbeck, would like the Legislature to restore elections oversight to the office. “I think that I have a great relationship with the legislature, who would be the ones to decide if […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.