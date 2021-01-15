Election officials to send absentee ballots to nursing homes for February primary
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The state Elections Commission told clerks Friday to mail absentee ballots to nursing homes instead of hand delivering them and assisting residents with voting.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Madison police stepping up their presence in response to security concerns
by bhague@wrn.com on January 15, 2021 at 7:38 PM
Madison area law enforcement agencies are increasing their presence through next Wednesday, although they’ve not heard of any specific threats. “Because of the larger national intelligence picture, and out of an abundance of caution, we […]
-
Election officials to send absentee ballots to nursing homes for February primary
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 15, 2021 at 7:29 PM
The state Elections Commission told clerks Friday to mail absentee ballots to nursing homes instead of hand delivering them and assisting residents with voting.
-
State Supreme Court skeptical of request to change rules and decide redistricting
by Bob Hague on January 15, 2021 at 7:17 PM
Conservative groups want the Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear redistricting lawsuits, rather than federal judges. During a hearing on Thursday, Chief Justice Patience Roggensack expressed skepticism as to whether that’s an appropriate role for […]
-
Green Bay School Board President: Schools will open to students 'when it's safe to do so'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 15, 2021 at 6:32 PM
'The key is we need to do it safely,' School Board President Eric Vanden Heuvel said of reopening schools in the district to in-person learning.
-
When can I get my COVID-19 vaccine? Here's the latest on the rollout in Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 15, 2021 at 6:31 PM
This story will continue to be updated as Green Bay Press-Gazette reaches out to local public health officials, health care systems, nursing homes and first responders for how the process is going in Brown County. […]
-
'I don't know what to do': With weekly unemployment claims rising, Wisconsinites are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 15, 2021 at 6:06 PM
The state is also facing other issues in the new year, including a drawn-out process to program additional $300 federal payments.
-
Wisconsin set to launch mobile vaccination teams next week with the help of National...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 15, 2021 at 5:59 PM
The program will deploy nine mobile vaccination teams around Wisconsin, staffed by the National Guard and UW pharmacy and nursing students.
-
Light displays, ice sculptures and Glow Pack Glow aim to help make it feel like playoff...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 15, 2021 at 4:49 PM
Titletown District, downtown Green Bay get dressed up for Packers playoff weekend
-
New Lisbon Man Faces 8th Offense OWI after Motorcycle Pursuit
by WRJC WebMaster on January 15, 2021 at 4:28 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.