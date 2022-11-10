Election denying candidates sought to undo voting rights. Many lost key races

Many election deniers who sought to undo voting rights lost in pivotal races including Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania and Kristina Karamo in Michigan. The 2022 election was a blow – but not necessarily a fatal one – to election denialism.

