Election Day in Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s Election Commission is seeing some higher than average turnout in early and absentee voting ahead of today’s election. Up for a vote today is the state Supreme Court race, a vote to keep or eliminate the office of state treasurer, and your local city and county races. While the Commission doesn’t make predictions on […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Still no answers 10 years after murder of UW student8 hours ago
- China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific8 hours ago
- Wausau committee discussed possible beer garden in monthly meeting11 hours ago
- Iowa governor signs law allowing health plans that skirt ACA13 hours ago
- Agency report: Iowa Medicaid complaints doubled in 201713 hours ago
- House fire kills 1, injures another in Cloquet13 hours ago
- Mauston High School Sports Weekly Events16 hours ago
- McCarty ready to take on number one spot in Door County Sheriff’s Department17 hours ago
- Summer jobs present opportunity for working students18 hours ago
- Robert Melchior18 hours ago
- 20 hours ago
- Madison police investigate first homicide of the year20 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.