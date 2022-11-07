Election Day 2022 is finally here. Here's what you need to know before you vote.
For those who have yet to vote, or those curious about when election results will be available, here are some common questions and answers regarding the midterm election.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Lawsuit asks to sequester military ballots following Milwaukee election official case
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 7, 2022 at 6:07 PM
The lawsuit drew criticism from the Union Veterans Council, whose leader said the suit may be a "canary in the coal mine" for similar actions around the country.
-
Powerball jackpot is highest ever at $1.6 billion. Here's how to play and what to do if...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM
The jackpot, about $1.6 billion, is the highest lotto prize ever. Here's how to play in Wisconsin.
-
Tight elections feel normal in Wisconsin. Here is what makes this one so unusual
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 7, 2022 at 4:56 PM
If the contests for governor and U.S. Senate are truly as tight as a new Marquette poll suggests, then we are looking at a rare election scenario.
-
'I've never had devastation like that': Johnsonville truck driver delivered 160,000...
by Sheboygan Press on November 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM
'A lot of people don't have that ability to give, and I did,' Dave Greene said about using a truck to deliver supplies after Hurricane Ian.
-
Dunnigan, Dale M. Age 73
by WRJC WebMaster on November 7, 2022 at 3:54 PM
-
Pearson, Margaret Age 75 of New Lisbon formerly of Poynette
by WRJC WebMaster on November 7, 2022 at 3:51 PM
-
Garrigan, Elaine 87 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 7, 2022 at 3:49 PM
-
Republicans are in striking distance of a legislative supermajority. Here are the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 7, 2022 at 12:04 PM
Wisconsin Republicans are within striking distance of flipping enough seats in the state Legislature to have enough votes to override vetoes issued by the governor.
-
Even after results come out on election night, local officials spend days after...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 7, 2022 at 11:07 AM
Even as election officials work long hours conducting the election, it's the days after that are the real rush as they work to certify the results.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.