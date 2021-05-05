Eighth Street tops Wisconsin Rapids' list of infrastructure priorities. Could American Jobs Plan funding help?
Wisconsin Rapids city leaders say potential American Jobs Plan funding would be used to reduce borrowing for infrastructure projects.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Florida company acquires Oconto-based Cruisers Yachts for $63 million
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2021 at 2:33 PM
Oconto-based Cruiser Yachts bought a Pulaski plant. Now both will be under the ownership of Florida-based MarineMax.
Fact check: Ron Johnson misfires with claim on stimulus funds and schools
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2021 at 1:51 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson says with federal stimulus money for schools, "no distinctions are being made between Wisconsin schools that remain closed to in-person learning, and those that have been re-opened for months."
Oneida restaurant shooting: What we know about the gunman, his motives, and the victims
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2021 at 1:34 PM
Here's what we know about the shooting near Green Bay on Saturday night at a Radisson restaurant that left 2 employees dead and one seriously injured.
Radisson shooting victim Jacob Bartel was 'probably kindest person on entire property'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2021 at 12:09 PM
Bartel, killed Saturday in a gunman's rampage, had always loved animals. Former co-workers said he was extraordinarily kind to people, too.
A federal judge has upheld Wisconsin schools' ban on T-shirts depicting guns
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2021 at 12:02 PM
A federal judge has upheld schools' ban on T-shirts depicting guns, says some students' fears about violence are real.
Packers' Mark Murphy gets Green Bay Rotary's Free Enterprise Award
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2021 at 11:18 AM
During Mark Murphy's tenure, the Green Bay Packers were transformed into more than a football team.
About 92,000 children under 6 in Wisconsin to receive additional food assistance
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Nearly 92,000 children under age 6 will receive an extra $69 million in food assistance this year under a COVID-related program meant to stem the spread of hunger.
Divided Green Bay City Council OKs resolution in support of 2020 elections amid...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2021 at 3:33 AM
Tuesday's vote followed a report from City Attorney Vanessa Chavez that found no issues affecting the integrity of the election.
Green Bay, De Pere to lift local mask mandates as more people get COVID-19 vaccine
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2021 at 11:50 PM
Officials say they feel comfortable lifting the mandate as people get vaccinated against COVID-19 but continue to encourage mask-wearing.
